Ferenczy, Helen Lorraine (nee Horning) Helen Lorraine Ferenczy was born on July 21, 1930, in Chicago, Illinois, and passed away in Atlanta, Georgia on September 4, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, James; and two of her sons, Joseph Edward and Jeffery Steven. She is survived by her son, Jerald Paul Ferenczy; her daughter-in-law, Ilene Ferenczy; grandchildren, James John Ferenczy and his wife, Jennifer Marie Ferenczy, Zsa Zsa Ferenczy, Jonathan Lewis Ferenczy, Juliette Ferenczy, Zachery Eliot Ferenczy; and by great-grandchildren, Justin James Ferenczy and Gabriella Allen. Lorraine spent almost her entire life in Chicago, and loved the city. She moved to Atlanta in 2015 after the death of her husband, to be closer to her family who had relocated there. An avid cat-lover, she also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and will be missed by all who knew and loved her. No memorial service is planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to local animal shelters in her honor.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 6, 2019