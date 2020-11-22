Vinovich, Helen C.
Helen C. Vinovich, aged 91, passed away on November 15, 2020, in Deerfield, IL with her daughter and son-in-law by her side. She was born in Chicago to Joseph and Helen Koziet Skalka. She is survived by her daughter, Shelly O'Brien, son-in-law Dan O'Brien, grandsons Aidan and Colin, nieces and nephews, and in-laws. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Tedd Vinovich, and ten siblings: Judy Rykovich, Dolores (John) Gray, Rose (Jay) Harbin, Jeanne (Frank) Marschak, Estelle (Richard) Cetnar, Joseph (Lorraine) Skalka, Chester (Judith) Skalka, Edward (Dorothy) Skalka, John Skalka, and Victoria Skalka. She attended Fox College and was an executive assistant in Chicago for many years. She loved to travel and enjoyed ballroom dancing with her sisters and friends in the South Shore area. Helen's first husband, Louis Starr, unexpectedly passed away when her daughter was an infant. Her sister and brother-in-law, Dolores and John Gray of Lansing, Illinois, welcomed Helen and her daughter into their home. As a newly single mother, Helen commuted to her job in Chicago and worked hard every day in order to take care of her daughter. She met and married Tedd in 1969, and their honeymoon was a month-long road trip to California with Shelly where they made many happy memories together as a new family. Helen was a very devoted mother who always wanted the best for her daughter and instilled in her a belief of endless possibilities. Helen was fiercely independent and lived in her home in Lansing until 2014 when she moved to Chestnut Square in Glenview and made many new friends. She was a parishioner of St. Ann's church in Lansing for over 40 years. We will remember her independence, generosity, devotion to her family and friends, and love of travel. At Helen's request, there will be no funeral or memorial service at this time but please join us in spirit in celebrating her life and wishing her a safe journey. If you would like to make a donation in her memory to Misericordia Heart of Mercy, 6300 N Ridge Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660 which supports children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, we know that would make her smile. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com
Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com