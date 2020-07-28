1/
Helen A. Ozmina-Barc
Ozmina-Barc, Helen A. Helen A. Ozmina-Barc nee Strozak, 94 Beloved Wife of the late Walter Ozmina and the late Chester Barc. Loving Mother of Darlene (James) LoCascio, Wayne (Lumnije) and Nadine (Gary) Jakubowski. Dearest Grandma of Wayne, Tina, Tracy, Jessica, Dana, Nina, Jordan, Jenna, James and Nicole and Great-Grandma of Nicholas, Oliver, Savannah and Ava. Dear Sister of Lottie, Josephine and Arlene Member of the PNA and the 13th Ward Democratic Organization where she served as a committeewoman. Former member of the State Central Committee Funeral Thursday 9:15am from the WOLNIAK FUNERAL HOME 5700 S. Pulaski Rd. to St. Mary Star of the Sea Church for 10:00am Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday 2-6pm. For Info: (773) 767-4500 or www.wolniakfuneralhome.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jul. 28, 2020.
