Schelhammer, Jr., Heinz J. "Chip" Belovedhusband of Maureen (nee Dockery); loving father of Maura (Bryan) Wilburn, Heinz J., III, and Neil;proud grandfather of James, George, and Caroline Wilburn;devoted son of Barbara and the late Heinz, Sr.; dear brother to Debra Summers, Laura Linnane, and Kim (Jacky) Bullock; fond uncle to so many; a friend to one and all. President of Plumbers Local 130 UA since 2003 and a proud member for over 40years.Served as Officer:President,June 2003; Vice President,July 2002;Executive Board, September 1992; Finance Committee,April 1985.Initiated as a member on October 26,1978. Night Instructor, Plumbers Local 130, JAC Apprentice Training Program,Graduate of United Association Instructor Program. VisitationSaturday, February 16, 2019,3:00-9:00 p.m. andSunday, February 17, 2019,2:00-9:00 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home, 625 Busse Highway, Park Ridge.Funeral Monday, February 18, 2019. Family and friends are asked to meet at St. Paul of the Cross Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment All Saints. Information: (847) 685-1002 www.cooneyfuneralhome.com. ,
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 14, 2019