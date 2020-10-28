1/
Hazeldene P. Cooney
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hazeldene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cooney, Hazeldene P.

Hazeldene P. Cooney, nee Buck, age 92, Born in Birmingham England, at rest October 26, 2020; Beloved wife of the late Thomas F. Cooney; Loving mother of Thomas J. (Judith), Brian (Carol), Kevin (Lynn), Gary (Karyn), Peter (Peggy) Cooney, Teresa (James) Jesionowski and Hazel (Peter) Sobieski; Dear grandmother of 14 and great-grandmother of 11; Survived by sister Beryl Hone and predeceased by two brothers; Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews; Visitation Friday, 9:00 a.m. until time of Chapel Service 12:00 p.m. at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge, IL; A live stream of the Chapel Service at 12:00 p.m. is available by using this link: https://asimplestreaming.com/cooney; Interment St. Mary Cemetery; In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Alzheimer's Association or the Dementia Society of America; For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com.

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
09:00 - 12:00 PM
Curley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
30
Service
12:00 PM
Curley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chicago Sun-Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved