Cooney, Hazeldene P.
Hazeldene P. Cooney, nee Buck, age 92, Born in Birmingham England, at rest October 26, 2020; Beloved wife of the late Thomas F. Cooney; Loving mother of Thomas J. (Judith), Brian (Carol), Kevin (Lynn), Gary (Karyn), Peter (Peggy) Cooney, Teresa (James) Jesionowski and Hazel (Peter) Sobieski; Dear grandmother of 14 and great-grandmother of 11; Survived by sister Beryl Hone and predeceased by two brothers; Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews; Visitation Friday, 9:00 a.m. until time of Chapel Service 12:00 p.m. at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge, IL; A live stream of the Chapel Service at 12:00 p.m. is available by using this link: https://asimplestreaming.com/cooney
; Interment St. Mary Cemetery; In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Alzheimer's Association
or the Dementia Society of America
.
