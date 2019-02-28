|
Roche, Hazel "Kitty" M. (nee Cook) A Resident of Lake in the Hills, formerly of Des Plaines for 30 years. Visitation for Hazel "Kitty" M. Roche (nee Cook), 81, will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019, from 2:00-8:00 p.m. with a Celebration of Life Service at 7:00 p.m. at Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 800 S. Roselle Rd., Schaumburg. Born October 30, 1937, in Louisville, KY, to Russell and Annie Bell (nee Sneed), she passed away February 26, 2019, in Elk Grove. Kitty was the adoring wife of 16 years to the late Edward; loving mother of Lola (Paul) Michaud, Sandra Harmon and Gregory (Lucina) Sarber; proud grandmother of Christopher, James, Leslie and Alexis; beloved great-grandmother of Kaylee; dear friend to many. She will be missed by all those whose lives she touched. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Kitty's name to AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Hospice Residence, 1515 E. Lake St., Suite 206, Hanover Park, IL 60133 or www.alexianfoundation15508.thankyou4caring.org and click "Donate." For information 847-891-2900 or for guestbook visit www.michaelsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 28, 2019