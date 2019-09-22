|
Mitchell, Hayden W. Age 71. U.S. Army Veteran. Beloved husband of Candace "Candy" (nee Sirovatka); loving father of Douglas and Julie Phelps; cherished step-father of Michelle and Michael Warren; adored grandpa of Jada, Jessa, Duke Jr., Devin and Clyde; dear brother of the late Donald, late Sharon Lovrich, and Laurie Mitchell-King. Visitation Monday 4:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral Service Tuesday 10:30 a.m. at the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL. Interment Fairmount Willow Hills Memorial Park. www.sheehyfh.com, 708-857-7878.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 22, 2019