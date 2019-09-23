|
Wayne, Harvey E. Age 95. Veteran Army WWII Purple Heart Recipient. Beloved husband of the late Betty (nee Burke); loving father of Rita (Bob) Novak, Robert A. (Marjorie) Wayne, Bernadette (Steve) Walker and Michael (Deirdre) Wayne; dearest grandfather of seven and great-grandfather of five. Visitation Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at St. Daniel the Prophet Church, 54th and Nashville Ave., Chicago, IL from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment with Military Honors at St. Casimir Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to Harvey's family on his personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com. 708-458-0208. Arrangements entrusted to Foran Funeral Home.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 23, 2019