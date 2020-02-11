|
Saltzman, Harvey Harvey Saltzman, 88. Beloved husband for 67 years of Yetta Saltzman. Loving father of Dr. Larry (Sharon) Saltzman, David (Susan) Saltzman and the late Bonnie Dayan and father-in-law of Mitch Dayan. Proud grandfather of Phillip (Leah) Saltzman, Jennifer (Russell) Phillips, Isaac (Talia) Dayan, Max (Mariya) Dayan, and Stanley (Sara) Dayan, Michael, Jeffrey and Carly Saltzman. Cherished great grandfather of Zahava, Meira, Adam, Bonnie Eve, Mitch, Emily, Jonah, Bonnie Malka, Mordy, Aaron, Bonnie Isabelle, Lena and Ella. Dear brother of the late Barry Saltzman. Harvey was an extraordinary entrepreneur having founded and run Triangle Printers for 58 years. He was a true visionary and maintained long lasting relationships with his clients and employees. Service Tuesday 10AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Westlawn. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , 3 International Drive, Suite 200, Rye Brook, NY 10573, or the City of Hope, 20 N Upper Wacker Dr # 1530, Chicago, IL 60606, www.cityofhope.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 11, 2020