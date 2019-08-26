Chicago Sun-Times Obituaries
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Graveside service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
3:30 PM
Shalom Memorial Park Cemetery (Section XIA)
1700 W. Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL
View Map
Harvey H. Siegel Obituary
Siegel, Harvey H. Harvey H. Siegel, age 87. Beloved husband of the late Sandra nee Oliff. Loving father of Steven (Dina Elenbogen) Siegel, Bradley (Joanne) Siegel and Heidi (Steve) Cohen. Proud grandfather of Sarina, Ilan, Noam, Talia, Kylie and Tyler. Dear brother of the late Lillian (the late Hy) Byron, the late Carl (Muriel) Siegel and the late William (the late Mae) Siegel. Graveside service Monday 3:30PM at Shalom Memorial Park Cemetery (Section XIA) 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Memorials to JDRF, 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004, www.jdrf.org. would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals -Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 26, 2019
