Freed, M.D., Harvey M. Was born in Chicago June 26,1935, to Rose Chapman and Phillip Freed. He was brother to Myrna Skilling. He grew up in Rogers Park and attended Evanston Township High School and the University of Michigan. He completed his medical degree at the University of Illinois and his psychiatric residency at Michael Reese Hospital under Roy Grinker, M.D., interrupted when he was drafted into the army and spent 2 years in Panama. Then, after completing his residency, he studied community psychiatry with Gerald Caplan in Boston. He received a grant from the National Institute of Mental Health to implement a program on Chicago's West Side. He later moved to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was Chief of Inpatient Psychiatric Services.Later, at Northwestern, he became an esteemed supervisor exposing psychiatric residents to "talk" therapy instead of "meds only." Harvey began a private practice after returning from Boston and continued seeing patients until his retirement in January 2018. He and Marjorie were founders of two Chicago non-profits: Intuit: the Center for Intuitive and Outsider Art and The Village Chicago, a membership organization devoted to expanding the experiences of older adults through programs and access to a variety of health-related services. In earlier days, they travelled to less explored rural sites in the U.S. and exotic destinations abroad. He died March 4, 2019, of heart failure and prostate cancer. He is survived by his wife; his sons, Ian and Daniel; daughters-in-law, Genevieve Gormley and Valeria Biagosch; and three grandchildren, Owen, Henry, and Simona. A celebration of Harvey's life was held earlier. Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 2, 2019