Ferrill, Harve A. Age 86, died at his Chicago home, July 13, 2019, following a brief illness. His beloved daughters, Shannan (Michael) Wilson and Meghan Ann Ferrill, and the love of his life, Karla Scherer, were with him in his last days. The son of the late Isabel (nee Daley) and Harve S. Ferrill, he was preceded in death by his sister, Sherry (the late Kip) Kelley; and is survived by his sister, Faire Ferrill Lees. In addition to Shannan, Meghan and Karla, Harve is survived by beloved daughters, Melissa Dungan (Rick Rovner) and Erin (Doug) Seabury, as well as grandchildren, Kelley (Jeff) Wilson Wolfe and Patrick Wilson, Madeline and Jack Dungan, and Christopher and Sharon Seabury; and his great-grandson, Charlie Wolfe. He adored his grandchildren and great-grandson, and they adored him, as did his countless friends. Harve was a lifelong Chicagoan. A South Shore native, he attended St. Philip Neri School, Morgan Park Military Academy and The Institute of Design. Harve served proudly and honorably in the US Army; shortly before his illness and death, he was grateful to participate with fellow veterans in an Honor Flight to our nation's capital. After early stints with his father's design and manufacturing firm, and on La Salle Street, Harve followed his entrepreneurial spirit, building a series of companies in business services. He capped his business career by taking leadership of the small public company Advance Ross Corporation and transforming it, increasing its market value fifteen-fold. In addition to serving as a director of and trusted counselor to numerous business enterprises and professionals, Harve was a philanthropic and civic leader. He helped launch Hazelden Chicago and was honored as their first person of the year. Harve also played a key role in the 2014 merger of Hazelden and the Betty Ford Center. He gave generously of his time and resources to the Chicago Humanities Festival, Chicago Shakespeare Theater and Providence St. Mel School, among many others. A memorial Mass will be served at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Old St. Patrick's Church, 700 W. Adams, Chicago, IL 60661. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Harve's memory to Providence St. Mel School, c/o Paul Adams, 119 S. Central Park, Chicago, IL 60624. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990. Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 19, 2019