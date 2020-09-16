Glin, Harry W
On September 1st, after a long, hard fight, Harry lost his battle with Cancer at his home in San Tan Valley, Arizona. He will be remembered for his kindness, generosity and willingness to help others, especially animals. He was a wonderful husband and pet dad who touched the hearts of so many who knew him. He will be missed by all. His greatest wish was to live until the election so he could vote Donald Trump out of office. He is survived by his wife Kathleen (Madro), Niece Haley along with many Cousins, nieces and nephews. Per his request there will be no memorial service.
