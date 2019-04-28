|
Koenig, Harry J. Age 61, of Lincolnwood, IL, passed awayFriday, April 26, 2019. He grew up in Palatine, IL, and attended Palatine High School. President of Advanced Plastic Corporation in Lincolnwood, IL, founded in 1980. His dynamic spirit drove him to develop materials that exceeded supposition. He implemented his vision through design innovation. Reinforcing his position with the outstanding support of his Advanced Plastic team.He previously served on the Lincolnwood Park and Recreational Board and supported many other charitable endeavors. Beloved ex-husband of Sandra Kovacic; devoted father of Krista; loving son of Joseph Koenig Sr., Anna (Nickel), and step-mom Penny Koenig; dearest brother of Evelyn (Remedi), Joe, Jr., and Linda (Slaten); kind uncle of many nieces and nephews. VisitationFridayMay 3, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., with a service at 8:00 p.m. at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N. Cicero Ave., Chicago, IL 60646. Interment private. Info:(773) 736-3833or www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 28, 2019