Haddix, Harry O. U.S. Army Veteran, age 92, passed away July 4, 2019. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 59 years, Jean (nee Yauger) Haddix; and eight brothers and sisters. Harry is survived by his three daughters, Laurie Pietkiewicz, Deb Franiak, and Jodi Williams; grandchildren, Jennifer (Matt) Stepinski, Sara (Mike) Evans, Dan (Rosemary) Pietkiewicz, Jake (Emma) Williams, and Luke (Brittany) Williams; great-grandchilren, Kyle Danalewich, Ariana Stepinski, Mikella and Kaden Evans, and Aubrey and Riley Williams; and one great-great-grandson, Landon Danalewich. Harry was a car enthusiast and was an avid Cubs Fan! He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Fisher House Foundation, www.fisherhouse.org., would be appreciated. Per Harry's wishes, cremation rites were respectfully addressed. A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at 11:00 a.m., at O'Neil Funeral Home & Heritage Crematory, 1105 E. 9th St., Lockport. Inurnment private. Relatives and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.oneilfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 14, 2019