Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
12:00 PM
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
Wulfstat, Harriet Harriet Wulfstat nee Stahl, age 79. Beloved wife of Allan Wulfstat. Loving mother of Matthew (Dr. Amanda) Wulfstat and Jennifer (Andrew) Gadiel. Proud grandmother of Alex, Sami, Zoe, Jacob, Sarah and Mira. Dear sister of Sheila (Hy) Oliver and Jack (Carol) Stahl. Service Friday 12 noon at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Westlawn. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Rolfe Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, 4809 N. Ravenswood Ave., #326, Chicago, IL 60640, www.rolfefoundation.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 12, 2020
