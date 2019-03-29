Sham, Harriet Josephine Harriet Josephine "Chick" Sharfstein Sham, age 93, died peacefully early onMarch 28, 2019 ,in Dallas, TX, her home since 1970. BornJuly 16, 1925, in Chicago, Harriet was the adopted daughter of her aunt and uncle, Lillian and Robert Sharfstein, following the deaths of her parents, Edith and Benjamin Sharfstein. A business college graduate, Harriett married Jack Sham, of blessed memory, onSeptember 29, 1946. They were married 62 years, until his death inMarch 2009. Her marriage and family were the centerpieces of her rich life. She is survived by their two sons, Brad and Eric of Dallas; daughters-in-law, Peggy Norvelle Sham of Dallas, and Sharon Campbell of Lindale, Texas; grandchildren, Kyla (Chad) Latta of Lindale, TX, Zack (Autmn) Sham and Paul Sham of Dallas; and great-grandchildren, Lane and Brett Brinkley, Cole Latta, and Zoey, Roan, and Noel Sham; and sisters, Barbara Sharfstein of San Francisco, CA, and Kathie (Lee) Greenberg of Highland Park, IL. A graveside service will be heldMonday,April1, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at Westlawn Cemetery, Norridge, IL. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Mazon, A Jewish Response to Hunger, 10850 Wilshire Blvd., Ste. 400, Los Angeles, CA 90024. Funeral information: Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home.(847) 256-5700. Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary