Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lack & Sons Funeral Directors
9236 South Roberts Road
Hickory Hills, IL 60457
(708) 430-5700
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lack & Sons Funeral Directors
9236 South Roberts Road
Hickory Hills, IL 60457
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Lack & Sons Funeral Directors
9236 South Roberts Road
Hickory Hills, IL 60457
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harriet Fusco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harriet M. Fusco

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harriet M. Fusco Obituary
Fusco, Harriet M. Harriet M. Fusco nee Anderson, age 93; beloved wife of the late Nicholas L.; loving mother of Bernadette D. Fusco, Michele M. Fusco and the late Nicholas T. Fusco; dear grandmother of Kevin N. and Kelsey C. (Ben) Howard; great-grandmother of Noah Nicholas and Emmitt Mitchell Howard; sister of the late Lorraine (the late Vern) Gessert; aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, February 21st from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. at Lack & Sons Funeral Home, 9236 S. Roberts Rd. (8000 W.) Hickory Hills with a service to be held at 11:00 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Memorials to Catholic Charities L.O.S.S. Program would be appreciated. For information 708-430-5700. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harriet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -