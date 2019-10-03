|
|
Swanson, Harold A. Better known as "Swede." Age 78, former longtime resident of Chicago, IL, passed away peacefully on September 30, 2019, in Arizona surrounded by his loving family. He was a retired CFD Lieutenant who gave 34 years to the job he loved. Dedicated husband of 43 years to Judy; Cherished father of Kirt (Julie) Swanson, Amber Swanson, Stacy (John) Hemmer; proud grandfather to Luke, Morgan, Elizabeth, Nicholas, and Dylan. Admired son of the late Sven and Anna Swanson; Dear brother to Dorothy Falk; Also survived by many loving relatives. He was a dear friend to all who knew him. Following his wishes, there will be no service, but well-wishers are encouraged to enjoy a beer and drink it in his honor.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 3, 2019