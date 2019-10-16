Home

Lying in State
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Evangelical Lutheran Church of Dr. Martin Luther
5344 S. Francisco
Chicago, IL
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
Evangelical Lutheran Church of Dr. Martin Luther
5344 S. Francisco
Chicago, IL
Harold Meyer Obituary
Meyer, Harold V. Age 88. Beloved husband of Mildred (nee Palenik); loving father of Susan (William) Waterstraat, Hal (Kathy) and Mark (Ellen) Meyer; dearest grandpa of Jonathan, Bradley, Andrew, Melissa, Madeline, Matthew, Katherine, Meredith and Luke; fond brother of Beverly (the late James) Walsh; brother-in-law of Ruth (Joseph) Enderle and Helen (the late Steve) Pijacek; close friend of Helen Hruska; also survived by nieces, nephews and many friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Evangelical Lutheran Church of Dr. Martin Luther appreciated. Funeral Thursday, October 17, 2019. Lying in State 9:00 a.m. Funeral Service 10:30 a.m. at Evangelical Lutheran Church of Dr. Martin Luther, 5344 S. Francisco, Chicago. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. (708) 499-3223 or kosaryfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 16, 2019
