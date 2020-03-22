|
Kellogg, Harold H. Age 85, U.S. Marine Corps veteran 1953- 1955, a longtime resident of Lisle, IL, formerly of Elkader, IA, passed away onSunday, March 15, 2020 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, IL. He was bornOctober 26, 1934 in Strawberry Point, IA. A bricklayer by trade, Harold was a longtime, proud member of Union Local #74. Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL. For a complete obituary, please visitwww.friedrich-jones.comor call(630) 355-0213for more information announced at a later date.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 22, 2020