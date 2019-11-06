Home

Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7732 W. 159th St.
Orland Park, IL 60462
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:45 AM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7732 W. 159th St.
Orland Park, IL 60462
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Damian Church
Borkowski, Harold P. Age 92, WWII Navy Veteran. Loving husband of the late Helen M. (nee Swinger) Borkowski for 67 years; dear father of Cynthia (Donald) Greinke and Claudia Williams; dearest grandfather of Michael (Emily) Greinke, Jennifer (Kelvin) Winborne, Jordan Williams and Hailey (Cameron) Sullivan; cherished great-grandfather of Sienna, Solomon, Ava and Ellie; fond brother-in-law of Joe (Marion) Swinger; cherished uncle to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 3:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday 10:45 a.m. from Lawn Funeral Home, 7732 W. 159th St., Orland Park to St. Damian Church, Mass 11:30 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Funeral info: (708) 429-3200.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 6, 2019
