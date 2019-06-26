|
|
Bach, Jr., Harold H. Passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019. He was a loving husband to Margo; beloved father of Harold H. III (Dana Roman), Cheryl, and Diane (Scott) McPherson; cherished grandfather of ten; treasured great-grandfather of 12. Visitation will be Thursday, June 27, 2019, from 4:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Drake and Son Funeral Home, 5303 N. Western Ave., Chicago, IL 60625. Funeral Friday, June 28, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment at Rosehill Cemetery. Info 773-561-6874 or www.drakeandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 26, 2019