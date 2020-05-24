Baum, Harold A. Age 93, longtime resident of Park Ridge, died peacefully at his home on May 16, 2020. He was born December 2, 1926, in Chicago, son of the late Norman and Emma Baum. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Emily (Chris) Baum (January 2016). He served in the US Army as Staff Sergeant (MP) during World War II and in the US Army Reserves after his active duty. In his later years, he was able to participate in the highly recognized Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. with other United States Veterans. He was honored to be chosen as the 2019 Grand Marshal of the Park Ridge Memorial Day Parade. He graduated from Farragut High School and attended Herzl Jr. College where he ran track. He then transferred and graduated from The University of Illinois, Urbana. His career included working as an Illinois licensed private detective. In Chicago, he worked as an investigation department manager and human resources director for Wells Fargo Protective Services. Harold was a loving, kind, caring, and compassionate man who brought a smile to everyone who met him. For many years he was active at St. Anselm's Episcopal Church, and in recent years he regularly attended Messiah Lutheran Church in Park Ridge. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, taxidermy, gardening, Sudoku, playing cards and completing 1000 piece puzzles. Over the years, Harold participated in the local American Legion and volunteered for local elections, at grade schools, food pantries, and as a MaineStreamer for the Maine Township Senior Center. He is survived by his children, son Jay (Georgia) Baum, daughter Vikki (Robert) Hanson, grandchildren Jason and Andy Baum, Bobby and Jenni Hanson, and great-grandson Jimmy Baum. Also, his brothers Robert Baum of California and William (Landa) Baum of Texas. He was preceded in death by his brother Norman (Grace) Baum. Harold was also loved and cherished by many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Funeral arrangements will be conducted by Cooney Funeral Home, 625 Busse Hwy., Park Ridge, Illinois. Interment will be private at Abraham Lincoln Nation Cemetery, Elwood, Illinois. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. For information, please call 847-685-1002 or visit: www.cooneyfuneralhome.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 24, 2020.