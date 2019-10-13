Home

Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
(708) 458-0208
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
Paunovic, Hans L. Veteran Marine Corps. Beloved husband of Margaret (nee Nutley); loving father of John (Joy) Paunovic; cherished brother of the late Klaus Paunovic; fond uncle of many special nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday, October 14, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at FORAN FUNERAL HOME, 7300 W. Archer Ave. (55th Street just west of Harlem). Visitation on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until time of Chapel Service at 10:30 a.m. Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to P.A.W.S. would be appreciated. Condolences may be sent to Hans' family on his personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com. For information 708-458-0208.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 13, 2019
