|
|
Lundquist, Hans Roland Age 88, passed away peacefully on August 19, 2019. Beloved husband of Janet (nee Mizak) for 63 years. Devoted father to Susan Anderson, Cindy Nejman (John), Alice Lundquist (Michelle), the late Steven Lundquist (Sherri) and the late Sandy Schnittker (Dirk); cherished grandfather to 14 and great-grandfather of eight. Hans immigrated to the United States from Sweden in 1949 on the SS Grisholm. Served in the United States Army during the Korean War and married in 1956. Hans was a machinist for Emco Gears for 48 years. He was a quiet man whose smile lit up a room. Hans didn't talk much, but always paid attention. There wasn't much he missed and was really great at providing the perfect witty comeback. He valued work, loyalty, patience and above all else, family. Memorial Service Saturday, September 7, 10:00a.m., St. John's Lutheran Church, 4939 W. Montrose Ave., Chicago IL, 60641.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 25, 2019