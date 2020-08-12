Cummins , Hannah M.
Hannah M. "Joanie" Brosnan Cummins, age 79, of Oak Brook, IL., and formerly of Addison, IL., passed away due to complications from a stroke she suffered in June, 2020. A native of Castleisland, County Kerry, Ireland, she was the blessed daughter of Nellie Keane Brosnan and John Brosnan. Cherished sister of Sheila Brosnan (the late Frank) Haraway, Sean (Teresa) Brosnan, Anna Brosnan (Jim) Downes, the late Kathleen Brosnan (Kevin) Smith, Mary Brosnan (the late Denis) Twomey, Denis (Siobhan) Brosnan, Eamonn (Mary) Brosnan, Philomena Brosnan (Tom) Rogers, the late Padriag Brosnan and the late Nellie Brosnan. Adored wife of 56 years to Laurence Francis Cummins, native of Blessington, County Wicklow, Ireland. Loving mother to Eamonn Cummins, Laurence (Kim) Cummins Jr., Dawn Cummins (Alberto) Espa, Kelly Cummins (Dave) Higgins and Shauna Cummins. Beloved grandmother to Hannah, Grace and Jacqueline Cummins Espa of Madrid, Spain and Brendan and Devyn Cummins of Redondo Beach, California. Hannah Cummins was a force of nature whose love of life, fashion forward sense of style, zest for throwing the most amazing parties, wild dance moves and fierce loyalty and wonderful generosity to her family and friends endeared her to all who had the good fortune to be in her presence. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the funeral service will be a private affair but, when it is safe to do so, a celebration of life party will be held to honor this beautiful and passionate woman.
