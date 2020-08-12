1/1
Hannah M. Cummins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hannah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cummins , Hannah M.

Hannah M. "Joanie" Brosnan Cummins, age 79, of Oak Brook, IL., and formerly of Addison, IL., passed away due to complications from a stroke she suffered in June, 2020. A native of Castleisland, County Kerry, Ireland, she was the blessed daughter of Nellie Keane Brosnan and John Brosnan. Cherished sister of Sheila Brosnan (the late Frank) Haraway, Sean (Teresa) Brosnan, Anna Brosnan (Jim) Downes, the late Kathleen Brosnan (Kevin) Smith, Mary Brosnan (the late Denis) Twomey, Denis (Siobhan) Brosnan, Eamonn (Mary) Brosnan, Philomena Brosnan (Tom) Rogers, the late Padriag Brosnan and the late Nellie Brosnan. Adored wife of 56 years to Laurence Francis Cummins, native of Blessington, County Wicklow, Ireland. Loving mother to Eamonn Cummins, Laurence (Kim) Cummins Jr., Dawn Cummins (Alberto) Espa, Kelly Cummins (Dave) Higgins and Shauna Cummins. Beloved grandmother to Hannah, Grace and Jacqueline Cummins Espa of Madrid, Spain and Brendan and Devyn Cummins of Redondo Beach, California. Hannah Cummins was a force of nature whose love of life, fashion forward sense of style, zest for throwing the most amazing parties, wild dance moves and fierce loyalty and wonderful generosity to her family and friends endeared her to all who had the good fortune to be in her presence. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the funeral service will be a private affair but, when it is safe to do so, a celebration of life party will be held to honor this beautiful and passionate woman.

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chicago Sun-Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved