Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
6250 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 774-0366
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
6250 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Halina Solohub
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Halina Solohub


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Halina Solohub Obituary
Solohub, Halina Maria Passed away peacefully on December 1, 2019, her only surviving son by her side. First daughter of Antoni and Anna was born on July 9, 1926 in Kobryn Poland. After the war, the family made their way to the U.K., where Halina met the love of her life, Jan Solohub. They married in 1951 and remained together for 50 years until Janek's passing in 2001. Halina and Jan, along with their two children, Stanley born in 1953 (deceased 2003), and Roman, born in 1957, immigrated to the U.S. on the grand ship, The Queen Elizabeth, and settled in Chicago. She stayed in Chicago, until her move to Georgia in 2015, to be near her son, Roman, and his family. While in Chicago, Halina and Janek enjoyed being active members of the Polish Organizations, the SPK and the Polish National Alliance where they developed lifelong friendships. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and mother-in-law to her family, providing them with unconditional love. Anyone who now describes Halina always begins with "she was a sweet lady". She will be missed by many and will never be forgotten. She is survived by her son; Roman T. Solohub; daughter-in-law, Jennifer S. Solohub; grandchildren Ryan (wife Alyson) Solohub, Christina (Solohub) Pritz (husband Billy); great-grandchildren William Roman Pritz, and Austin Kate Pritz; and sister Maria Antonina Miloszewska. Memorial visitation, Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:30 a.m. at COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 6250 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. Interment will follow at Maryhill Cemetery, Niles. Info. 773-774-0366 or colonialfuneral.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Halina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -