Solohub, Halina Maria Passed away peacefully on December 1, 2019, her only surviving son by her side. First daughter of Antoni and Anna was born on July 9, 1926 in Kobryn Poland. After the war, the family made their way to the U.K., where Halina met the love of her life, Jan Solohub. They married in 1951 and remained together for 50 years until Janek's passing in 2001. Halina and Jan, along with their two children, Stanley born in 1953 (deceased 2003), and Roman, born in 1957, immigrated to the U.S. on the grand ship, The Queen Elizabeth, and settled in Chicago. She stayed in Chicago, until her move to Georgia in 2015, to be near her son, Roman, and his family. While in Chicago, Halina and Janek enjoyed being active members of the Polish Organizations, the SPK and the Polish National Alliance where they developed lifelong friendships. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and mother-in-law to her family, providing them with unconditional love. Anyone who now describes Halina always begins with "she was a sweet lady". She will be missed by many and will never be forgotten. She is survived by her son; Roman T. Solohub; daughter-in-law, Jennifer S. Solohub; grandchildren Ryan (wife Alyson) Solohub, Christina (Solohub) Pritz (husband Billy); great-grandchildren William Roman Pritz, and Austin Kate Pritz; and sister Maria Antonina Miloszewska. Memorial visitation, Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:30 a.m. at COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 6250 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. Interment will follow at Maryhill Cemetery, Niles. Info. 773-774-0366 or colonialfuneral.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 22, 2020