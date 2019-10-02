Home

Montclair-Lucania Funeral Home
6901 West Belmont Ave
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 622-9300
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Prayer Service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Priscilla Church
6949 W. Addison St
Chicago, IL
Halina Brzezinski


1930 - 2019
Halina Brzezinski Obituary
Brzezinski, Halina (nee Lagunov), age 89, of Chicago; beloved wife of the late Jan; loving mother of Barbara (the late Robert) Gorss and the late Sabina Brzezinski; adored grandmother of Krystal Borges; dear sister of the late Klaudia Yaloff, the late Peter (the late Sul-Britt) Lagunov; cherished aunt of Martin (Maria) Yaloff, Lucy (Aaron) Hunt, and the late Lily Rzeczycki; fond sister-in-law of Tania (the late Walter) Scimborski and Anton (Maria) Ovadok. Visitation Thursday, October 3rd, 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Montclair-Lucania Funeral Home, 6901 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago, 60634. Prayers Friday, October 4th, 10:00 a.m. from funeral home, Mass, 10:30 a.m. St. Priscilla Church, 6949 W. Addison St., Chicago, 60647. Interment Maryhill Catholic Cemetery, Niles. For information: 773-622-9300 or www.Montclair-LucaniaFuneral.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 2, 2019
