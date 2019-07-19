|
|
Mayes, Gwendolyn M. Our beloved mother, Gwendolyn M. Mayes, age 90, made her transition on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Kindred Lakeshore Transitional Care Hospital in Chicago, IL. Her viewing will be held Friday, July 19, 2019, 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Cage Memorial Chapel, 7651 S. Jeffery Ave., Chicago, IL. The Prepast/Wake will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m and Funeral at 11:00 a.m. at S. Shore United Methodist Church, 7350 S. Jeffery Ave., Chicago, IL.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 19, 2019