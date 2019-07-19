Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cage Memorial Chapel And Cremation Services
7651 S Jeffery Blvd
Chicago, IL 60649
(773) 721-8900
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Cage Memorial Chapel And Cremation Services
7651 S Jeffery Blvd
Chicago, IL 60649
View Map
Wake
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
South Shore United Methodist Church
7350 South Jeffery Blvd
Chicago, IL
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
South Shore United Methodist Church
7350 South Jeffery Blvd
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gwendolyn Mayes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gwendolyn M. Mayes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gwendolyn M. Mayes Obituary
Mayes, Gwendolyn M. Our beloved mother, Gwendolyn M. Mayes, age 90, made her transition on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Kindred Lakeshore Transitional Care Hospital in Chicago, IL. Her viewing will be held Friday, July 19, 2019, 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Cage Memorial Chapel, 7651 S. Jeffery Ave., Chicago, IL. The Prepast/Wake will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m and Funeral at 11:00 a.m. at S. Shore United Methodist Church, 7350 S. Jeffery Ave., Chicago, IL.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now