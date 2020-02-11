|
Robledo, Sr., Gustavo I. "Gus" Age 84, late of Munster, IN, formerly of the Southeast Side of Chicago, passed away February 8, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Jennie "Juanita" Robledo. Loving father of Jennie Hahn (fiancé Dave Myrick), Gustavo (Chela) Robledo, Jr., Mary Helen (Michael) Bosquez, Eva (John) Kennedy and Louie (Ida) Robledo. Devoted grandfather of Alexander (Christina), Nicole (Chris), Eric (Susanna), Diana, Elena (JT), Valerie (Ryan), Mike (Michelle), Nathan (Ashley), Jeremy (Caitlin), Thomas (Krystal), Kristin and Tony. Cherished great-grandfather of six. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Gus was preceded in death by his parents, Ysidro and Eva Robledo; and his siblings, Celia, Ignacio and Robert. Gus was a devoted employee for the U.S. Postal Service for over 36 years and retired as Postmaster of Evanston, IL. After he retired, he worked for the Cook County Courts as a Spanish interpreter for 16 years. He loved to sing and enjoyed classical arts and music. He was a member of the choir at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church for many years. Gus was an active and beloved resident of Hartsfield Assisted Living in Munster, IN. Visitation Wednesday 2:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral services Thursday, February 13, 2020, 8:15 a.m. prayers from Elmwood Chapel, 11200 S. Ewing Ave., Chicago to Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 3200 E. 91st St., Chicago. Mass 9:00 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the in Gus's name would be appreciated. 773-731-2749, www.elmwoodchapel.com
