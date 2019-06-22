Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN 46321
219-924-3333
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN 46321
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN 46321
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gus Paleologos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gus Paleologos

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gus Paleologos Obituary
Paleologos, Gus J. Age 65, of Lansing, IL, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. He is survived by his sisters, Mary Paleologos and Angie Pallos; niece, Samantha Kraz; and many cousins. Gus was preceded in death by his parents, James and Catherine Paleologos; and wife, Claudia Paleologos. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, June 24, 2019, at Kish Funeral Home, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN, with Very Reverend Father David Bissias officiating. Interment will be private. Visitation will be on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at the funeral home, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Gus was a retired Lieutenant from the Cook County Sheriff's Office. He had a quick sense of humor and was an intuitive tech wizard. Gus was a film enthusiast who appreciated everything from classic cinema to the superhero genre. He had a commonsense perspective and was a great advisor to his family and friends. Gus most of all was a loyal, loving husband, son, brother and uncle who will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Gus' name to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church Hammond, IN. www.kishfuneralhome.net
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now