Home

POWERED BY

Services
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
(630) 852-3595
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
6:30 PM
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gus Kanakes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gus Kanakes

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gus Kanakes Obituary
Kanakes, Gus R. Age 77. Beloved husband of Sandra; loving father of Kimberly Kanakes, Samantha (David) Dickey, and the late David Kanakes; cherished brother of Guido, Cuneo, and the late Nikki; also many nieces, nephews, and friends. Funeral ServiceSaturday, April 27, 2019, at6:30 p.m. at Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Ave., Darien. VisitationSaturday, April 27, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Interment Private. For more Funeral information, please call(630) 852-3595or visit modelldarien.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Modell Funeral Home
Download Now