Kanakes, Gus R. Age 77. Beloved husband of Sandra; loving father of Kimberly Kanakes, Samantha (David) Dickey, and the late David Kanakes; cherished brother of Guido, Cuneo, and the late Nikki; also many nieces, nephews, and friends. Funeral ServiceSaturday, April 27, 2019, at6:30 p.m. at Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Ave., Darien. VisitationSaturday, April 27, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Interment Private. For more Funeral information, please call(630) 852-3595or visit modelldarien.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 26, 2019