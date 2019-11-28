Home

Dalcamo Funeral Home
470 W 26Th St
Chicago, IL 60616
(312) 842-8681
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Dalcamo Funeral Home
470 W 26Th St
Chicago, IL 60616
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
9:00 AM
Dalcamo Funeral Home
470 W 26Th St
Chicago, IL 60616
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Notre Dame de Chicago Church
1334 W. Flournoy Street
Chicago, IL
Guillermo Mora Obituary
Mora MD, Dr. Guillermo F. Beloved husband of Antoinette Mahon; loving father of Thomas, Marina, Alyssa, Jacob and Alana; devoted son of Maria and Francisco Mora; dear brother of Margarita Mora and Wilmer Mora. Visitation Friday 3p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Dalcamo Funeral Home, 470 West 26th Street. Funeral Saturday 9 a.m. from the Funeral Home to Notre Dame de Chicago Church 1334 W. Flournoy Street Chicago, IL 60607 for Mass at 10 a.m. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. Funeral INFO: 312-842-8681 or www.dalcamofuneralhome.com to sign guestbook
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 28, 2019
