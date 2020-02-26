|
Pietrzyk, Gregory P. Age 78, late of Tinley Park, IL. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy nee Almquist; loving father of Kathy (Jeff) Libowitz, Karyn (Rob) Swaim, Kim (Frank) Markasovic, Kristy (Chris) Webber, Karla (Scott) Bullard; proud grandfather of Adam, Cory, Sonny, Jessica, Kortney, Frankie, Meghan, Karlie, Tommy, Collin, Alec, Mikey, Jennifer, Joey, Ella, Danny, Rylinn; and great-grandfather of Noah, Emerson, Eliana, Bryson, Isla, Emory; dear brother of the late Judy and brother Larry; loving companion of Mary Lee Bergunder. Funeral Friday, February 28, 2020, 10:30 a.m. at the Vandenberg Funeral Home, 17248 Harlem Avenue Tinley Park, IL 60477 to St. George Church, for Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 a.m. Interment to follow in St. Mary Cemetery Evergreen Park. Visitation Thursday 3:00 - 9:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to Les Turner ALS Foundation 5550 W Touhy Ave, Skokie, IL 60077. For more information on services, please contact 708-532-1635 or www.vandenbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 26, 2020