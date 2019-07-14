Home

Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 636-1193
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Blake-Lamb Funeral Home
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL
Funeral
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
9:15 AM
Blake-Lamb Funeral Home
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Fisher Church
10234 S. Washtenaw Ave.
Chicago, IL
Geisbush, Gregory J. Age 68, of Chicago, IL, retired Chicago Police Detective and Air Force Veteran, passed away July 11, 2019. Loving father of James (Josephine) Geisbush and John (Nevena) Geisbush; cherished grandpa of Ava, Ella, and Alexandra; beloved brother of Marilyn, Thomas (Catherine), and Susan (Steve); dear companion of Barbara Axelrod; uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Funeral to begin at 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 4727 W 103rd, Oak Lawn, IL 60453, proceeding to St. John Fisher Church, 10234 S. Washtenaw Ave., Chicago, IL 60655 for a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation from 3:00-9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, also at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Chicago Police Department Memorial Fund, 1407 W Washington Blvd., Chicago, IL 60607 or to the American Legion, Marrs-Meyer Post #991, 11001 S. Depot, Worth, IL 60482.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 14, 2019
