Geisbush, Gregory J. Age 68, of Chicago, IL, retired Chicago Police Detective and Air Force Veteran, passed away July 11, 2019. Loving father of James (Josephine) Geisbush and John (Nevena) Geisbush; cherished grandpa of Ava, Ella, and Alexandra; beloved brother of Marilyn, Thomas (Catherine), and Susan (Steve); dear companion of Barbara Axelrod; uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Funeral to begin at 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 4727 W 103rd, Oak Lawn, IL 60453, proceeding to St. John Fisher Church, 10234 S. Washtenaw Ave., Chicago, IL 60655 for a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation from 3:00-9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, also at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Chicago Police Department Memorial Fund, 1407 W Washington Blvd., Chicago, IL 60607 or to the American Legion, Marrs-Meyer Post #991, 11001 S. Depot, Worth, IL 60482.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 14, 2019