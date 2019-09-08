|
Pargas, Gregorio "Greg" 70, of Chicago, September 5, 2019. Beloved husband of Venancia. Loving father of Georgia (Rodney) Hizon, Rosalynne (Jose) Alperto, Jessica (Jaime) Alvarez, and Jennifer Pargas; grandfather of Chelsea, Chris, Trisha, Jhona, Jeremy, Khail, and Sebastian; great-grandfather of Emma; son of the late Rosalinda and Jesus Pargas; brother of Vicky Torralba, Cesar and Aying Pargas. Visitation Tuesday, September 10, 2019, 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Montclair-Lucania Funeral Home, 6901 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60634. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, September 11, 2019, 9:30 a.m. at St. John Bosco Church, 2250 N. McVicker Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60639. Info, 773-622-9300.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 8, 2019