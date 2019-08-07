|
|
Kurzeja, Gregg Andrew Age 58, passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019, in Pass Christian. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Kurzeja and Anne Ziobro Kurzeja; brother, Mark Kurzeja. He is survived by his wife, Samantha Hanes Kurzeja of Pass Christian; children, Rachel Dowling (Chase) of Copperas Cove, TX, Branden Kurzeja (Emily Murphy) of Ocean Springs, Shari Schumaker (Dylan Sinwell) of Austin, MN, and Lindsey Howell (Kris Morton) of Amarillo, TX; seven grandchildren; brother, Paul Kurzeja (Laura) of Chicago, IL; several nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held on Sunday, August 11, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 9113 Kiln Delisle Rd., Pass Christian. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 11, 2019, in the funeral home chapel. Online condolences and pictures may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 7, 2019