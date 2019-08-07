Home

Riemann Family Funeral Home
9113 Kiln DeLisle Road
Pass Christian, MS 39571
(228) 586-0510
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
9113 Kiln DeLisle Road
Pass Christian, MS 39571
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
9113 Kiln DeLisle Road
Pass Christian, MS 39571
Gregg Kurzeja Obituary
Kurzeja, Gregg Andrew Age 58, passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019, in Pass Christian. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Kurzeja and Anne Ziobro Kurzeja; brother, Mark Kurzeja. He is survived by his wife, Samantha Hanes Kurzeja of Pass Christian; children, Rachel Dowling (Chase) of Copperas Cove, TX, Branden Kurzeja (Emily Murphy) of Ocean Springs, Shari Schumaker (Dylan Sinwell) of Austin, MN, and Lindsey Howell (Kris Morton) of Amarillo, TX; seven grandchildren; brother, Paul Kurzeja (Laura) of Chicago, IL; several nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held on Sunday, August 11, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 9113 Kiln Delisle Rd., Pass Christian. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 11, 2019, in the funeral home chapel. Online condolences and pictures may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 7, 2019
