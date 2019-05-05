|
Swan, Greg J. Age 71, veteran of the Vietnam War, USMC. Beloved husband of Sharon; loving father of Gregory (Gina), Michael, Jeannie (Andrew) Pompei, Lauren (Sven) Carlson, Benjamin (Roz), Carrie, Shari, and Alison (Michael); proud grandfather of ten; great-grandfather of three; fond brother of Maureen, retired C.P.D. (Bill, retired C.P.D.) Wagner; dear uncle of Matthew (C.P.D.) Wagner and Michael C.P.D. (Gabby) Wagner. Visitation Sunday, May 5, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Damar-Kaminski Funeral Home & Crematorium, 7861 S. 88th Ave. (2 mi. west of 79th and Harlem), Justice. Interment private. (708) 496-0200 or www.kaminskifamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 5, 2019