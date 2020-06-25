Munoz, Graciela Banda Beloved wife of the late Manuel; loving mother of Henry and Anita Munoz; cherished grandmother of Karla, Kassandra and Krystal; devoted daughter of the late David and late Rosa Banda; dear sister of the late Lalo Banda, late David Banda, late Bertha Banda and the late Lupe Dominguez; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. All Service are Private. Arrangement entrusted to Dalcamo Funeral Home 312-842-8681 or www.dalcamofuneralhome.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 25, 2020.