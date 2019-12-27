|
|
La Frey, Grace E. (nee Hann) age 86, formerly of Gage Park Area. Beloved wife of the late Robert; loving mother of Dawn (Dan) Price, Denise (Richard) Vaughn, Robert (Sue), Michael (Mary), Debra (Frank) Barch, Stephen (Lori) and Dovette (Michael) Dolniak; dear grandmother of 15, great-grandmother of 25; dear sister of Carol (Dan) Flinn, the late Ruth (the late Jim) Luka and Phyllis (Ron) Johnson. Funeral Monday, 11:00 a.m. at RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen. Visitation Sunday 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Interment Evergreen Cemetery. Retired owner of La Frey Florist of Chicago, Il. Donations to Multiple Sclerosis Society appreciated. 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 27, 2019