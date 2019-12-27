Home

Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
(708) 301-3595
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
Grace La Frey Obituary
La Frey, Grace E. (nee Hann) age 86, formerly of Gage Park Area. Beloved wife of the late Robert; loving mother of Dawn (Dan) Price, Denise (Richard) Vaughn, Robert (Sue), Michael (Mary), Debra (Frank) Barch, Stephen (Lori) and Dovette (Michael) Dolniak; dear grandmother of 15, great-grandmother of 25; dear sister of Carol (Dan) Flinn, the late Ruth (the late Jim) Luka and Phyllis (Ron) Johnson. Funeral Monday, 11:00 a.m. at RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen. Visitation Sunday 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Interment Evergreen Cemetery. Retired owner of La Frey Florist of Chicago, Il. Donations to Multiple Sclerosis Society appreciated. 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 27, 2019
