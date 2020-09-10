Lamora, Grace B.
Grace B. Lamora, beloved wife of the late Angelo; loving mother of the late Gail Blessing; cherished mother-in-law of Harold Blessing; dear grandmother of Anthony (Lizette) and Jason (Amanda) Blessing; dear great grandmother of Mataeo, Gianna, John, Thomas and Leo; devoted aunt and great aunt of many nieces and nephews.Visitation Friday 8:30 AM until time of Funeral 10:00 AM at Lawn Funeral Home 7909 State Road (5500 W) Burbank, IL60459 to St. Albert the Great Church.Mass 10:30 AM.Due to Phase 4 of the State of Illinois COVID-19 guidelines visitation is limited to 50 people at all times. We kindly ask to keep your visitation brief to allow all to attend to pay their respects. Due to CDC guidelines, face masks and social distancing is required.Funeral info 708-636-2320
