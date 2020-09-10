1/
Grace B. Lamora
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Grace's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lamora, Grace B.

Grace B. Lamora, beloved wife of the late Angelo; loving mother of the late Gail Blessing; cherished mother-in-law of Harold Blessing; dear grandmother of Anthony (Lizette) and Jason (Amanda) Blessing; dear great grandmother of Mataeo, Gianna, John, Thomas and Leo; devoted aunt and great aunt of many nieces and nephews.Visitation Friday 8:30 AM until time of Funeral 10:00 AM at Lawn Funeral Home 7909 State Road (5500 W) Burbank, IL60459 to St. Albert the Great Church.Mass 10:30 AM.Due to Phase 4 of the State of Illinois COVID-19 guidelines visitation is limited to 50 people at all times. We kindly ask to keep your visitation brief to allow all to attend to pay their respects. Due to CDC guidelines, face masks and social distancing is required.Funeral info 708-636-2320

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
08:30 - 10:00 AM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Memorial Mass
10:30 AM
St. Albert the Great Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7909 State Rd.
Burbank, IL 60459
708- 636-2320
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chicago Sun-Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved