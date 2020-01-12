|
Sandstrom, Gordon W. Age 81, U.S. Army Veteran. Beloved husband for 53 years to Mildred, nee Wheatley; loving father of Stephen (Denise) Sandstrom and Julie Powers (John Yiakos); cherished grandfather of Rachel (Brandon) DeGroot, Jacob Powers, Noah Powers and Rebekkah Sandstrom; dear brother of the late Carolyn Bardwell. Gordon was a member of Village Evangelical Free Church in South Holland, IL and Dyer, IN as well as Grace Fellowship Church in Oak Forest, IL. He was a Sunday school teacher, elder, choir member and part of the planning committee for New Beginnings. In addition, Gordon was a member of the Blackhawk Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society. Visitation Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 3 - 8 p.m. at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr.) Orland Park, IL. Visitation will continue Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Grace Fellowship Church, 15150 Oak Park Ave., Oak Forest, IL from 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 10:00 a.m. Following the luncheon, a Committal Service with Military Honors will take place at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, 20953 W. Hoff Rd., Elwood, IL. Memorials to Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 are appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 12, 2020