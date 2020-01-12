Chicago Sun-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 532-5400
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Grace Fellowship Church
15150 Oak Park Ave
Oak Forest, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Grace Fellowship Church
15150 Oak Park Ave
Oak Forest, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gordon Sandstrom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon Sandstrom

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gordon Sandstrom Obituary
Sandstrom, Gordon W. Age 81, U.S. Army Veteran. Beloved husband for 53 years to Mildred, nee Wheatley; loving father of Stephen (Denise) Sandstrom and Julie Powers (John Yiakos); cherished grandfather of Rachel (Brandon) DeGroot, Jacob Powers, Noah Powers and Rebekkah Sandstrom; dear brother of the late Carolyn Bardwell. Gordon was a member of Village Evangelical Free Church in South Holland, IL and Dyer, IN as well as Grace Fellowship Church in Oak Forest, IL. He was a Sunday school teacher, elder, choir member and part of the planning committee for New Beginnings. In addition, Gordon was a member of the Blackhawk Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society. Visitation Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 3 - 8 p.m. at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr.) Orland Park, IL. Visitation will continue Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Grace Fellowship Church, 15150 Oak Park Ave., Oak Forest, IL from 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 10:00 a.m. Following the luncheon, a Committal Service with Military Honors will take place at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, 20953 W. Hoff Rd., Elwood, IL. Memorials to Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 are appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gordon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
Download Now