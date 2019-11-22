Home

Dalcamo Funeral Home
470 W 26Th St
Chicago, IL 60616
(312) 842-8681
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Dalcamo Funeral Home
470 W 26Th St
Chicago, IL 60616
Glynes Brennan Obituary
Brennan, Glynes (nee Harrison) Beloved wife of the late William; dear mother of Karl (Beth), Kurtis (April), and Keith (Tina); loving grandmother of Ryan, Alaina, Courtney, Zachary, Noelle, Haley, Taylor, Isabella, Luke, and Logan; loving daughter of the late Richard L. and the late Alice M. Harrison; fond sister of Diane (late Herbert), Marian (Terry), Lucinda (late William), Kate (late Ken), Richard and Yasmeen (Barry); fond aunt of many. Memorial Visitation Sunday, November 24, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Dalcamo Funeral Home, 470 W. 26th Street. Funeral info, 312-842-8681 or www.dalcamofuneralhome.com to sign guestbook.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 22, 2019
