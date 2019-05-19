|
Terrill, Gloria A. (nee Ryzner) Beloved wife of the late Kenneth "Woody" Terrill; loving mother of Jonathan (Kelly) Terrill, Lindsey Terrill, and Brian (Katie) Terrill; proud grandmother of Gracie and Robert; loving daughter of Lorraine (the late Theodore Kosiba) and the late Walter Ryzner; dear sister of Walter (Betsy) Ryzner; fond aunt of Michael (Jody) Olson and Jeff (Wendy) Olson; great-aunt of Ava, Tyler, Jeff, and Giana. Visitation Tuesday, May 21, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Foran Funeral Home, 7300 West Archer Ave. (55th St., just west of Harlem). Visitation Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. until time of Prayers at 10:00 a.m. Mass of Resurrection at St. Symphorosa Church at 10:30 a.m. Cremation private. Gloria was a retired Special Education teacher at Kinzie Elementary School. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Gloria's name to the Special Olympics or Pancreatic Cancer Society would be appreciated. Condolences may be sent to Gloria's family on her personal tribute website at foranfuneralhome.com. (708) 458-0208.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 19, 2019