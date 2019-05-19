Home

POWERED BY

Services
Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
(708) 458-0208
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
9:00 AM
Prayer Service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Symphorosa Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Terrill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Terrill


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gloria Terrill Obituary
Terrill, Gloria A. (nee Ryzner) Beloved wife of the late Kenneth "Woody" Terrill; loving mother of Jonathan (Kelly) Terrill, Lindsey Terrill, and Brian (Katie) Terrill; proud grandmother of Gracie and Robert; loving daughter of Lorraine (the late Theodore Kosiba) and the late Walter Ryzner; dear sister of Walter (Betsy) Ryzner; fond aunt of Michael (Jody) Olson and Jeff (Wendy) Olson; great-aunt of Ava, Tyler, Jeff, and Giana. Visitation Tuesday, May 21, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Foran Funeral Home, 7300 West Archer Ave. (55th St., just west of Harlem). Visitation Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. until time of Prayers at 10:00 a.m. Mass of Resurrection at St. Symphorosa Church at 10:30 a.m. Cremation private. Gloria was a retired Special Education teacher at Kinzie Elementary School. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Gloria's name to the Special Olympics or Pancreatic Cancer Society would be appreciated. Condolences may be sent to Gloria's family on her personal tribute website at foranfuneralhome.com. (708) 458-0208.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now