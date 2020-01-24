|
|
Scrip, Gloria J. (nee Nisbet) Beloved wife of the late Adolf Klimas and the late Leonard Scrip; loving mother of Kandice (late Michael) McNicholas, Paula (Raymond) Tison, Marilyn (Russell) Lindemann, and Allyson (Patrick) Kitching; proud Nana of Joseph (Colleen), Matthew, Alisa (Peter), Ashley, Mark (Heather), Amy (Timothy), Casey, Kevin (Jennifer), and Christopher (Christina); cherished great-grandma of Owen, Ayden, Nolan, Alexander, Zachary, Mackenzie, Jason, Paige, Addison, Lucas, Ethan, Ava, Kylie, Konner, Kennedy, and Marley; dear sister of the late Robert and the late Alexander. Visitation Sunday 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Funeral Monday 8:30 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to St. Linus Church, 10300 S. Lawler Ave., Oak Lawn. Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment Lithuanian National Cemetery. For Funeral info, 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 24, 2020