Schuler, Gloria Age 89, of Park Forest, IL died as she lived with courage, dignity and no regrets. A 62 year resident of Park Forest, Gloria died onJuly 13thin Sunrise, FL, where she moved to be with her Florida family. She was preceeded in death by her best friend and former husband, Hans J. Schuler. She was closely tied for decades with Governor's State University, both as a graduate and then as a valued employee in student affairs and Dean of board of Governor's. She was known there and to many friends and family for her patience, knowledge, direct manner, infectious laugh and love of education. She loved to cook, tutor mathematics, dance, and was an avid reader. A graduate of Marshall High school in Chicago, Gloria went on to receive her BA and MA in Psychology and Interpersonal Communication's from Governor's State University. Born onAugust 2, 1929 to the late Alex and Sarah Mitzman of Chicago.Gloria is survived by a son and daughter, Susan (Chuck) of Park Forest, her children, Stephanie and David (Sheila) Prutsman of Indiana; Eric Schuler of Sunrise, FL; a brother, Arnold Mitzman of Skokie, IL and a sister, Rochelle Barnett of Chicago, IL; grandchildren, Austin Schuler, Paxson Schuler (Princess); great-grandchildren, Maximilian Schuler, Jordyn Clegg, Anothony Perez, Ryan Perez and Charlee Prutsman. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to American Diabetes Foundation or .
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 4, 2019