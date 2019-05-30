Home

POWERED BY

Services
Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
3012 Sheridan Rd
Zion, IL 60099
(847) 746-1234
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Parker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Parker


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gloria Parker Obituary
Parker, Gloria Estelle Shepard Gloria was born September 9, 1929, in New Orleans, LA. She attended the West Philadelphia School for Girls. Gloria married her husband, Ronald, at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in New Orleans on January, 27, 1948. She moved to Chicago, IL, then to Antioch, IL, and eventually settled in Wadsworth, IL. Gloria worked as a supervisor and hiring manager for the U.S. Postal Service for 37 years; and was also a member of the N.A.P.S., the National Alliance of Postal Supervisors, and attended St. Patrick Catholic Church in Wadsworth, IL. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ronald Willis Parker; son, Rudolph Parker; sister, Camille Shepard Jordan; and daughter-in-law, Mazie Buggs-Parker. Gloria is survived by her children, Ronald (Marli) Parker, Derrick (Janice) Parker, Daryl (Michele) Parker, Kevin (Jann) Parker, and Angela Sundberg; grandchildren, Katrina, Brandon, Katherine, Bradley, Jennifer, and Ryan; six great-grandchildren; cousins, Constance Johnson and Grace Barnes; niece, Phylis J. Kletke; nephew, Stanley Jordan; her dear friend and companion, Cynthia Alston; and Constance Earlita Johnson, Dezonna Yates, David Barnes, Jr., Brazley Barnes, Doris Brazley, and Erin Smith; and a host of others. Please sign the online guest book at www.CongdonFuneralHome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
Download Now