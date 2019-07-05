Mesich, Gloria Fredricks Longtime Lyons resident and current resident of Bethlehem Woods, age 96, died July 1, 2019, in La Grange Hospital. She will be remembered at a Memorial Mass on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 3:00 p.m., at Bethlehem Woods, 1571 W. Ogden Ave., La Grange Park. The Mesich home in Lyons was filled with warmth and love and was a consistent gathering place for family and friends. Gloria was renowned for the incredible meals that were served around their dining room table and was one of the "legendary four" waitresses at Baldi's Restaurant. Her husband, George Mesich, was the weekend "master mixologist" at Baldi's, famous for his signature drink, the "Real George", among others. She is survived by son, Larry (Louisa); grandchildren, Lawrence (Katie) Mesich, Mary Lauren (Adam) Mesich, and Doug Mesich; daughter, Marcy Mazurek; grandchild, Dave (Jill) Mazurek; great-grandsons, Rylan George and Boden Gene Mazurek; her sister, June (Butch) LaForge; and many treasured nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, George Mesich; her beloved sister, Marcy Baronti; and her son-in-law, who was more like a son, Gene Mazurek. Gloria loved to laugh and have a great time and she will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Arrangements entrusted to the Original Kuratko Family, Brian D. Kuratko, Director. For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L. Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 5, 2019