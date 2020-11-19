1/
Gloria McIntyre
McIntyre , Gloria

Gloria McIntyre (nee Rosario). Beloved wife of the late Michael J. McIntyre Sr. Cherished mother of John, Michael Jr. (Marianne), Thomas (Kelly), Ann/ David Irizarry. Grandmother of Nicole (Steve) Spagnolo, Emalie, Brian, Catherine, Clara. Great-Grandmother of Steven. Fond Sister of Ronald (Cathy) Rosario and Judy Rosario. Visitation Saturday 9:30 a.m. until time of chapel service at Noon at Grein Funeral Directors, 2114 W. Irving Park Road. Interment Montrose Cemetery. Due to the current restrictions from the state of Illinois regarding Covid-19, only 10 people are allowed in the funeral home at one time. Everyone is required to properly wear a face covering and practice social distancing. No food or beverages are permitted in the funeral home. 773-588-6336

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com


Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
09:30 - 12:00 PM
Grein Funeral Directors
NOV
21
Service
12:00 PM
Grein Funeral Directors
Funeral services provided by
Grein Funeral Directors
2114 West Irving Park Road
Chicago, IL 60618
(773) 588-6336
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
November 19, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
John Edgar
Friend
November 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Grein Funeral Directors
