McIntyre , Gloria
Gloria McIntyre (nee Rosario). Beloved wife of the late Michael J. McIntyre Sr. Cherished mother of John, Michael Jr. (Marianne), Thomas (Kelly), Ann/ David Irizarry. Grandmother of Nicole (Steve) Spagnolo, Emalie, Brian, Catherine, Clara. Great-Grandmother of Steven. Fond Sister of Ronald (Cathy) Rosario and Judy Rosario. Visitation Saturday 9:30 a.m. until time of chapel service at Noon at Grein Funeral Directors, 2114 W. Irving Park Road. Interment Montrose Cemetery. Due to the current restrictions from the state of Illinois regarding Covid-19, only 10 people are allowed in the funeral home at one time. Everyone is required to properly wear a face covering and practice social distancing. No food or beverages are permitted in the funeral home. 773-588-6336
